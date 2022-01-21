COVID Updates

-
COVID cases and deaths are rising again in nursing homes across the country due to the highly contagious omicron variant. Staffing shortages are adding to strain and workers report "moral distress."
The prime minister has admitted to throwing "bring your own booze" parties at his official residence in London while ordinary Britons were told to stay away from unnecessary gatherings.
The White House's top medical adviser says the virus won't go away entirely. Instead, it should eventually hit a level where it "doesn't disrupt our normal social, economic and other interactions."
The British prime minister denied misleading Parliament about lockdown-breaching parties, as senior government ministers said he would have to resign if he is proven to have lied.
Photographer Raphael Alves documented how socioeconomic issues worsen the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Amazonas, Brazil.
The government provided Americans with a vital financial lifeline during the pandemic, including through the Child Tax Credit. The help improved lives – but for many it still wasn't enough.
Burnout and thinning substitute teacher rolls plus the fallout of the omicron surge is pushing school leaders to the brink of desperation. Lawmakers are responding by rewriting hiring rules.
Some cities are so shorthanded they have temporarily stopped collecting things like recyclables or oversized junk to focus on the grosser, smellier stuff.
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer called Prime Minister Boris Johnson's apology worthless, adding that his defense is that "he didn't realize he was at a party."
Consumer prices are soaring at their highest annual pace in almost 40 years. Some progressives such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren blame corporate profiteering, but most economists scoff.
The Canadian province's premier said not getting vaccinated leads to consequences for the health care system and not all Quebecers should pay for that.
In a memo to employees, United CEO Scott Kirby said the airline has 3,000 employees who are currently positive for Covid but that zero of its vaccinated employees are currently hospitalized.
There are more patients and, in some places, not enough health care workers to go around. Research shows the crowding will impact care and increase mortality for all patients.
New White House testing adviser Dr. Tom Inglesby talks to NPR's Ari Shapiro about COVID testing shortages in the U.S. and the Biden administration's efforts to increase access, including at-home kits.
Jasmyn Morton remembers her grandmother, Ruby Morton, and uncle, Joseph Morton, who both died from COVID-19 after attending a church event in March 2020, before masking and vaccines were common.
Ayesha Rascoe talks with biologist Jennie Lavine from biotech firm Karius about how viruses evolve, why they tend to become weaker over time, and what this means for the coronavirus.