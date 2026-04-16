Dozens of SFUSD employees are missing money from their retirement accounts

Dozens of San Francisco Unified School District employees are missing money from their retirement accounts.

These employees are clerks, custodians, maintenance staff, cafeteria workers, and school coordinators. Some are among the lowest-paid in the district. Many speak English as a second language. All of the three dozen or so who have checked are missing thousands of dollars.

The district has had issues with its payroll system for years. It switched to a new one last July but many workers are noticing that their pension payments are not showing up in their retirement accounts.

It’s complicated to check. The district’s Service Employees International Union chapter is still working on polling everyone but the president believes that all their members — nearly one thousand — could be affected.

SFUSD did not answer The Frisc’s questions about the number of employees affected or the total amount of money missing. Workers do not have the option to withhold their contribution because it is mandatory.