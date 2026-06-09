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SFUSD will open Chinatown site to disabled kids

KALW | By Taylor Barton,
The Frisc
Published June 9, 2026 at 11:52 AM PDT
The outside of a yellow and red building in Chinatown. There is a gate over the front door, above the gate the schools name is written in English and Chinese characters
Taylor Barton
/
The Frisc
The facade of the Edwin and Anita Lee Newcomer School in San Francisco's Chinatown

The Edwin and Anita Lee Newcomer School in Chinatown has been empty for nearly two years.

But in October, 16 special education students will move into two classrooms there. Another 16 will join them in the 2027- 2028 school year.

It’ll be a big change for the kids. SFUSD has struggled to provide services to its special-ed students. It’s had to spend a lot of money to bus kids out of the city to attend private schools where their needs can be met.

District staff told the school board last week that moving just the first 16 kids to the school in Chinatown will save $3 million.

There are still details to work out, including deciding which kids will get a spot in the new program.

Click here for the full story from The Frisc.
Bay Area Headlines
Taylor Barton
Taylor Barton is a staff writer at The Frisc supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship.
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The Frisc
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