SFUSD will open Chinatown site to disabled kids

The Edwin and Anita Lee Newcomer School in Chinatown has been empty for nearly two years.

But in October, 16 special education students will move into two classrooms there. Another 16 will join them in the 2027- 2028 school year.

It’ll be a big change for the kids. SFUSD has struggled to provide services to its special-ed students. It’s had to spend a lot of money to bus kids out of the city to attend private schools where their needs can be met.

District staff told the school board last week that moving just the first 16 kids to the school in Chinatown will save $3 million.

There are still details to work out, including deciding which kids will get a spot in the new program.