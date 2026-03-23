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San Francisco’s plan to bring Algebra back to eighth grade

KALW | By Taylor Barton
Published March 23, 2026 at 7:51 PM PDT
Algebra equations are written out in pencil on an open notebook
Alex Lash
/
The Frisc
Algebra equations are written out in pencil on an open notebook

In 2014, the San Francisco school board removed Algebra 1 from middle school because it seemed to be exacerbating racial inequities.

But when math test scores didn’t improve for the district’s Black and Brown students, the board reconsidered its decision.

For two years SFUSD has been trying to figure out how to bring Algebra 1 back to eighth grade. And it seems like they’ve found a solution:

In the fall, 8th graders with lower test scores can take Algebra 1 as an elective alongside their required math class. Students with higher test scores are automatically enrolled in both classes and won’t have to give up an elective.

Not everyone is happy with this plan. Some parents are worried that their children won’t be able to take other classes, like art or music.

On Tuesday, the board will vote on whether or not this is the best way forward.

Full story: https://thefrisc.com/sfusd-has-an-8th-grade-algebra-solution-but-itll-test-yet-another-option/
Bay Area Headlines
Taylor Barton
Taylor Barton is a staff writer at The Frisc supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship.
See stories by Taylor Barton