Dinée Dorame is a Navajo journalist and storyteller from Albuquerque, New Mexico, whose work explores the intersection of sports, culture and Native communities. She is Tábąąhá (Edge of Water Clan), born for Naakai Dine’é (Mexican People Clan). Her maternal grandfather’s clan is Tótsohníí (Big Water Clan), and her paternal grandfather’s clan is Naakai Dine’é.

Dinée is currently a graduate student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, where she reports for North Gate Radio and Richmond Confidential. She is also the creator and host of The Grounded Podcast, a show featuring conversations with Native athletes in running and track & field. Before entering journalism, Dinée worked in higher education and college access, serving as a Native American recruitment coordinator and admissions officer at Yale University and later supporting Native students through College Horizons. Through her reporting and storytelling, she aims to reflect the complexities of contemporary Native experiences and contribute to a more accountable public record.