Oakland kicks off World Cup celebration with an eye on the future

The Oakland Sports Group is a coalition of six local teams and community partners dedicated to strengthening the town's sports culture. Casey Pratt, the spokesperson for the group, says they came together last year.

"We were talking about how the Super Bowl and the World Cup was coming to the Bay Area, and we just really wanted to make sure that Oakland didn't get left behind in the plans," said Pratt.

To celebrate the start of the World Cup, the group gathered with city officials at historic Raimondi Park to announce a series of free watch parties across the East Bay.

Organizers say the goal is to reinforce Oakland’s identity as a sports town.

Yeshayah Goldfarb, President of the Oakland Ballers, a founding partner of the Oakland Sports Group said "there was a lot of pain when the sports teams started leaving. But out of that pain has created like a revitalization and a pride and, frankly, a determination to keep it alive in Oakland."

Mayor Barbara Lee says the World Cup is an opportunity to remind people what the town is all about.

"Oakland is a world-class city," Lee said. "This is not only a sports event, it's a community event. It's part of our culture."

In the last seven years, Oakland's sports community suffered major losses after saying goodbye to three franchises.

Newer teams teams like the Ballers and the Roots are coming together to put the community first.

Mayor Lee highlighted the town’s role not only in watch parties but also in hosting teams and visitors for the World Cup.

"We have, of course, the Australian team right here in Oakland," Lee said, "practicing in Alameda."

This celebration comes as fans have also raised concerns about traveling to World Cup festivities amid increased immigration enforcement. On Tuesday, dozens of Bay Area elected officials and community leaders issued a joint statement welcoming World Cup visitors and reaffirming support for immigrant communities.

The first Bay Area World Cup match takes place this Saturday in Santa Clara at noon. But if you’re staying in the East Bay, you can cheer on your favorite team at the Oakland Athletic Club.