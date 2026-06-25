Native-led program offers hands-on look at land stewardship

If you’re looking to get outside this weekend, San Francisco’s American Indian Cultural District is hosting a free community gardening and Native land stewardship event on Saturday from 12pm - 3pm.

The group's goal is to teach people about traditional ecological knowledge.

It’s one in a series of gatherings happening in partnership with the Golden Gate Parks Conservancy from now until December.

Saturday’s event takes place at Black Point Historic Garden. According to the American Indian Cultural District , it’s one of the last untouched areas along San Francisco’s waterfront.

Various walking trails in this area of the park were historically used by local tribes.

San Francisco sits on the ancestral homelands of the Yelamu, a Ramaytush Ohlone speaking tribe. For Native communities, caring for the land isn’t a new climate strategy. It’s been passed down for generations through practices like tending native plants, restoring habitat, and using traditional knowledge to care for ecosystems.

Saturday’s free program is welcoming of all ages and cultural backgrounds. Attendees will learn about Native plants, traditional medicines, and even help take care of the garden.