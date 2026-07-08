Most Best Open Mic - June 26, 2026

The Bay Area's most best performers shine at KALW's Most Best Open Mic! Guest host Sophia Fox gathers a homegrown harvest of poets, musicians, and storytellers with something to say. Listen until the end to find out who wins the performance of the night and will have their voice broadcast on KALW 91.7 FM. (Spoiler alert ... picture below!)

Miguel Paz Sophia Fox embracing cohost Shane King Zackery at "Most Best Open Mic" at KALW's Studio Events Space.

Sophia Fox studied English literature and creative writing at UC Berkeley and is currently working on her debut book — a compilation of her poems and essays. Her writing attempts to stir up gratitude for both reality, irreality, and their intermingling, and prioritizes lingering in liminal states. Her work also tends to consider rock n roll, roaming, and romance. Her poetry has been published by Psyched! Press, and The Berkeley Art of Writing Press, and she is the current Poet in Residence of the Art Bloc Sausalito, where she hosts a monthly Poetry Salon.

Shane King Zackery is a Queer Black poet, filmmaker, and technologist who has lived in the Bay for more than 10 years. They like to sit in the river and talk in circles about being human. Occasionally, they write something down about the nature of time, space, and love.

Miguel Paz Richelle Slota holds the KALW Open Mic June 2026 Winner trophy while posing for a photo in the Studio Events Space.

Richelle Lee Slota performed original poems, including Taking My Demons for a Stroll and Letter to the Closeted. Her performance earned her the title of Open Mic Winner.

Share your creative sparkle. Come to KALW's next Most Best Open Mic!