Sundays at 7am

Living on Earth with Steve Curwood is the award-winning weekly environmental news and information program distributed by PRX. Every week approximately 250 Public Radio stations broadcast the show's news, features, interviews, and commentary on a broad range of ecological issues.

Living on Earth delves into the leading issues affecting the world we inhabit. As the population continues to rise and the management of the earth's resources becomes even more critical, Living on Earth examines the issues facing our increasingly interdependent world. Living on Earth presents riveting features and commentary on everything from culture, economics, and technology to health, law, food, and transportation. It covers topics from the small challenges of everyday life to the future state of the environment and the health and well-being of the world's inhabitants.

Curwood and company draw from an impressive array of experts, commentators, and journalists, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, director of New York's Hayden Planetarium; Mark Hertsgaard, author of Earth Odyssey; Janet Raloff of Science News; author Sy Montgomery; and award-winning producer Terry Fitzpatrick. Living on Earth is a truly compelling hour of radio journalism.

Living on Earth is located at the School for the Environment at the University of Massachusetts/Boston.

