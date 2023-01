Tuesdays at 5 pm

The past is never past. Every headline has a history. Join us every week as we go back in time to understand the present. These are stories you can feel and sounds you can see from the moments that shaped our world.

Throughline is hosted by Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah, radio producers who previously worked on NPR programs such as TED Radio Hour and How I Built This.