The Arts Hour from the BBC

Thursdays at 5 pm

Curated, written and presented by Nikki Bedi, The Arts Hour brings you the best in global arts in a weekly showcase of rich arts, culture and entertainment stories from across the BBC and broadcasters around the world. This program reaches places beyond most tuning dials and taps into stories, personalities and big global debates. Previous guests on the program include actor Russell Crowe, artist Ai Weiwei, actress Lucy Liu, comedian and actor Rebel Wilson and director Spike Lee.