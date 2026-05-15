Jeff Hiller comes to KALW to speak about coming out, his Emmy win, and owning his talent with age

On May 8, KALW welcomed Emmy Award-winning actor and author Jeff Hiller for an exclusive Members-only edition of Lunchtime Live at our live studio space at 220 Montgomery. Listen to the full conversation above.
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Lunchtime Live with Jeff Hiller at KALW Public Media
Photos by Michelle Liu Photography
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Lunchtime Live with Jeff Hiller at KALW Public Media
Photos by Michelle Liu Photography
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Lunchtime Live with Jeff Hiller at KALW Public Media
Photos by Michelle Liu Photography
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Lunchtime Live with Jeff Hiller at KALW Public Media
Photos by Michelle Liu Photography
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Lunchtime Live with Jeff Hiller at KALW Public Media
Photos by Michelle Liu Photography
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Lunchtime Live with Jeff Hiller at KALW Public Media
Photos by Michelle Liu Photography
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Lunchtime Live with Jeff Hiller at KALW Public Media
Photos by Michelle Liu Photography
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Lunchtime Live with Jeff Hiller at KALW Public Media
Photos by Michelle Liu Photography
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Lunchtime Live with Jeff Hiller at KALW Public Media
Photos by Michelle Liu Photography
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Lunchtime Live with Jeff Hiller at KALW Public Media
Photos by Michelle Liu Photography
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Lunchtime Live with Jeff Hiller at KALW Public Media
Photos by Michelle Liu Photography
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Lunchtime Live with Jeff Hiller at KALW Public Media
Photos by Michelle Liu Photography
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Lunchtime Live with Jeff Hiller at KALW Public Media
Photos by Michelle Liu Photography
Jeff Hiller joined BOUNCE host Erin Lim for an intimate dialogue about his personal journey of being cast in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere, coming out to his friends and family, and learning to own his talent throughout his career. After the conversation, Jeff chatted with KALW Members and signed copies of his book, Actress of a Certain Age.
KALW is giving autographed copies of Actress of a Certain Age for a one-time $50 donation or to monthly Members at $5/month. Become a Member today at kalw.org/donate for your copy.
Lunchtime Live is just one example of the exclusive Members-only events we’re planning at 220 Montgomery and soon at the Warfield Commons. Until then, please visit KALW’s total calendar of events, and join as a Member for special events, behind-the-scenes access to KALW, and a free drink at every KALW event.