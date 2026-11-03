School board candidates celebrate election results in San Francisco

We'll cross the bay to talk about the San Francisco Board of Education races now.

KALW education reporter Taylor Barton is following the results from Standard Deviant Brewing Company in San Francisco.

BARTON: In terms of who is here, all three of the people who the Parents Coalition have endorsed are here. So that's Phil Kim, that's Aleta Fisher, and they're both currently sitting on the school board, and then also Autumn Garibay is here. And actually, Autumn has raised the most money out of any of these candidates. Rebecca Key, the parent and president of the SF Parents Coalition that I talked to said that the the vibe is festive AF. They are excited for the blue wave. They're eating cake. They're very happy and hopeful.

PRODUCER JACQUELINE CONCHOLA MARTINEZ: Who would you say are the parents that are not there?

BARTON: Yes, I love this question. So this is happening not just in the education space, but citywide. We're seeing that a lot of immigrant and Latino parents and families are just feeling less safe participating in the public space. So those are definitely voices that I know all of the board candidates are trying to uplift, but definitely the, the slate was sort of picked by the United Educators of San Francisco. So that's Raina Tello, Virginia Chung, and Ryan Hazleton. That slate has made it more of a central part of their campaign that they are championing the voices of people outside of the system, people who don't feel represented by folks who are currently on the board. I caught up with two of those candidates earlier and they both told me that regardless of how much money they were or were not able to raise with their grassroots movements, they are still going to be continuing the fight even after the election if they don't find seats on the board.