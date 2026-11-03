© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

School board candidates celebrate election results in San Francisco

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Sunni KhalidTaylor BartonJacqueline Canchola-Martinez
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:00 PM PST

We'll cross the bay to talk about the San Francisco Board of Education races now.

KALW education reporter Taylor Barton is following the results from Standard Deviant Brewing Company in San Francisco.

BARTON: In terms of who is here, all three of the people who the Parents Coalition have endorsed are here. So that's Phil Kim, that's Aleta Fisher, and they're both currently sitting on the school board, and then also Autumn Garibay is here. And actually, Autumn has raised the most money out of any of these candidates. Rebecca Key, the parent and president of the SF Parents Coalition that I talked to said that the the vibe is festive AF. They are excited for the blue wave. They're eating cake. They're very happy and hopeful.

PRODUCER JACQUELINE CONCHOLA MARTINEZ: Who would you say are the parents that are not there?

BARTON: Yes, I love this question. So this is happening not just in the education space, but citywide. We're seeing that a lot of immigrant and Latino parents and families are just feeling less safe participating in the public space. So those are definitely voices that I know all of the board candidates are trying to uplift, but definitely the, the slate was sort of picked by the United Educators of San Francisco. So that's Raina Tello, Virginia Chung, and Ryan Hazleton. That slate has made it more of a central part of their campaign that they are championing the voices of people outside of the system, people who don't feel represented by folks who are currently on the board. I caught up with two of those candidates earlier and they both told me that regardless of how much money they were or were not able to raise with their grassroots movements, they are still going to be continuing the fight even after the election if they don't find seats on the board.

Tags
Bay Area Headlines 2026 Election Night
Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on overseeing KALW's news and information content, and creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
See stories by Ben Trefny
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid
Taylor Barton
Taylor Barton is an education reporter for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. Her work has been supported by the Fund for Investigative Journalism and UC Berkeley’s Investigative Reporting Program and Climate Equity Reporting Project.
See stories by Taylor Barton
Jacqueline Canchola-Martinez
Jacqueline Canchola-Martinez (they/she) is a multimedia artist and geographer inspired to tell stories about environmental justice, the Latinx diaspora, and the poetry of everyday life. They are a 2026-2027 Audio Academy Fellow at KALW.
See stories by Jacqueline Canchola-Martinez