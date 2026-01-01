Jacqueline Canchola-Martinez is a 2026-2027 Audio Academy fellow at KALW. They are an artist and geographer interested in telling place-based stories about environmental justice, the Latinx diaspora, and Bay Area arts & culture.

Jacqueline has worked as a field recordist, filmmaker, and environmental educator and is a product of the Geography and Conservation & Resource Studies programs at UC Berkeley.

They are originally from the California Central Valley, though they now call the East Bay home too.

