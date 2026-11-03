2026 Election Night

Catch up with our live local elections coverage, featuring updates from KALW reporters and reporting partners, including SF Public Press, Mission Local, SF Standard, KPBS, and KVPR.
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Oakland Measure EE, the Regional Transit Measure, and California Prop 40 are the most discussed local issues as national election results begin to roll in.
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Youth reporter Charlie Zeitlin says the young people he talks to are against both propositions 39 and 40.
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San Francisco Public Press reporter Cami Dominguez says the people she speaks to are struggling to buy basic necessities.
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There are, give or take, 50 billionaires in Silicon Valley who have a combined net worth in the trillions of dollar. Many of them have been spending thousands, hundreds of thousands, or millions of dollars to defeat this tax.
NEWS FROM NPR
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Democrats won by making inroads in several states where they have long struggled, boosted by a challenging political environment for the GOP dominated by voter frustration over high prices.
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Democrat Josh Turek has defeated Sen. Ashley Hinson in Iowa, according to a race call by the Associated Press.
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Democrat David Crowley defeated Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany in a campaign that focused on "lowering costs for working families" and bringing more jobs to Wisconsin.
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Missouri voters defeated a measure that would have banned abortion just two years after voters legalized abortion in another vote. Voters in Missouri legalized abortion two years ago but this time the abortion ban was coupled with a ban on transgender treatment for minors. Opponents said it was misleading.
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Hinojosa, an Austin state representative, is set to be the state's first Democratic governor since 1995 and will be the state's first Latina governor.
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Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand stressed affordability and often talked about how his Christian faith guides him.
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Missouri voters have denied a Republican-backed congressional map that wound its way through the courts before ultimately ending up on the state's ballot.
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Democratic former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has won back a seat on Capitol Hill, defeating incumbent Republican Sen. Jon Husted after a close and expensive battle, according to a race call by the Associated Press.
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Democrat James Talarico has won the Senate seat in Texas, according to a race call by the Associated Press.
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Democrat Amy Acton beat biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican backed by President Trump, in a race marked in the final weeks by a Ramaswamy attack ad that drew national criticism.