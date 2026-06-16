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Queer Power Hour
Queer Power Hour

INTRODUCING: Revisiting The Gay Life

By David Boyer
Published June 16, 2026 at 8:17 PM PDT

Ready to go back to San Francisco circa 1978?

Revisiting The Gay Life is a new 12-episode series from KALW’s Queer Power Hour. It explores a pivotal moment in SF’s LGBTQ history — from the rise of Harvey Milk to the early days of what would later be called AIDS.

We reconsider this time through a perhaps unexpected lens: a radio show called The Gay Life that aired on KSAN, a commercial rock and roll station in the Bay Area in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Revisiting The Gay Life is produced by KALW Public Media collaboration with the GLBT Historical Society and The Gay Life's longtime host Randy Alfred.

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Queer Power Hour LGBTQHealth
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
See stories by David Boyer