© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Queer Power Hour
Queer Power Hour

REVISITING THE GAY LIFE: e04 Lesbian Herstory

By David Boyer
Published July 9, 2026 at 10:02 AM PDT
Crawford Wayne Barton
/
GLBT Historical Society
Del Martin and Phyllis Lyon in the 1950s

In this episode of Revisiting The Gay Life, we do a deep dive into lesbian history. We share Randy's 1978 conversation with Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin about the first lesbian organizations in San Francisco and he sits down with Marie Renfro in 1980 to hear about that year’s black lesbian conference. And we hear from Randy about the evolving relationship between lesbians and gay men.

Revisiting The Gay Life is a new 12-episode series from KALW’s Queer Power Hour. It explores a pivotal moment in SF’s LGBTQ history — from the rise of Harvey Milk to the early days of what would later be called AIDS.

We reconsider this time through a perhaps unexpected lens: a radio show called The Gay Life that aired on KSAN, a commercial rock and roll station in the Bay Area in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Revisiting The Gay Life is produced by KALW Public Media in collaboration with the GLBT Historical Society and The Gay Life's longtime host Randy Alfred.

LIVE EVENT: July 15th, 2026
Join us for Out on the Air, a live conversation about the history of LGBTQ radio on July 15th at 7pm at KALW’s community event space at 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco.

Tags
Queer Power Hour LGBTQArts & EntertainmentRevisiting The Gay Life
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Executive Producer of New Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
See stories by David Boyer