FULL SHOW: 'Looking Up' kids novel // Cartoonists Stephan Pastis and Will Henry on new "He-Man" book // KALW Music Events

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.” Where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, Bay Area cartoonist and author Stephan Pastis, along with illustrator Will Henry talk about their new “He-Man” novel for kids. We revisit an interview with Stephan about his long-running “Pearls Before Swine” comic strip. Then, we stay on beat with the KALW Music team. They let us in on cool events they have coming up that you will want to attend.

Today’s theme is about (say it in a He-Man voice) having the power... of art and music.

Photo Courtesy by Stephan Pastis Cartoonist Stephan Pastis

Stephan Pastis

For over 25 years, Stephan Pastis has been entertaining people around the world, with his comic strip “Pearls Before Swine.” And he has made kids giggle in his New York Times bestselling “Timmy Failure” series. A few years ago, Host Jeneé Darden interviewed the Santa Rosa cartoonist and author about his middle school kids book “Looking Up.” The story follows a little girl struggling with her small town becoming gentrified. She and a little boy, who lives across the street, unite to fight off developers. The story is both funny and tender– like much of Stephan’s work. They talked about Stephan leaving his law career to become a comic artist, and the state of the industry.

This interview originally aired on KALW's "Crosscurrents"in 2023.

(L-R) Photo Courtesy by Stephan Pastis; Amelia Wilson (L-R) Cartoonists Stephan Pastis and Will Henry

Stephan Pastis and Will Henry

Don’t tell anyone but when host Jeneé Darden was a little girl in the '80s, she would grab her grandmother’s broom while no one was looking. Then, raise it in the air and yell, “For the honor of Grayskull!” Sometimes she knocked over things while imitating “He-Man," but he was one of her favorite childhood heroes.

New York Times bestselling author Stephan Pastis has joined forces with illustrator and award-winning cartoonist Will Henry, on the middle-grade book “Skeletor Ate My Homework (The Adventures of He-Man and Porter #1).” They spoke with Host Jeneé about creating a story for the Mattel character. Will is the creator of the comic strips “Ordinary Bill” and “Wallace the Brave.” Stephen pens the comic "Pearls Before Swine."

Both artists will be at Pegasus Books on Solano Ave in Berkeley this Saturday, September 19th.

(L-R) Nati Aleman; Photo Provided by Tshego Letsoalo (L-R) KALW DJ Juan “Wonway Posibul” Amador and KALW Music Director Tshego Letsoalo

Juan “Wonway Posibul” Amador and Tshego Letsoalo

Today is bitter-sweet for Host Jeneé Darden because this is the last time "The Sights+Sounds Show" will broadcast from the studios at Phillip and Sala Burton High School in San Francisco. As many of you know, KALW is moving to the Warfiled Commons in Downtown San Francisco. It’s a big move, but we have a lot in store for you, and our music team is going to utilize that space in such a cool way for the community. KALW Music Director Tshego Letsoalo and KALW DJ Wonway Possibul talk about upcoming events, Wonway opening for Al Green at Stern Grove, major artists locking up cellphones at concerts and more.

Listen to Tshego's show "Sound Exploder Remix" every Friday at 7pm. Catch DJ Wonway Possibul M-F 8-10pm.