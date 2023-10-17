© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM.

Cartoonist Stephan Pastis writes about a kid struggling with change in 'Looking Up'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Cartoonist Stephan Pastis
Photo provided by Stephan Pastis
Cartoonist Stephan Pastis

Saint loves knights and gazing at the stars. She struggles with her small town becoming gentrified. She and a little boy who lives across the street unite to fight off developers.

Stephan is also author of the New York Times bestselling “Timmy Failure” series. The Santa Rosa artist also talked about his relationship with the late "Peanuts" creator Charles Schultz, his writing process and the deeper meaning of "Looking Up."

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel and it aired on the October 17, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
