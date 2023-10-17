Cartoonist Stephan Pastis writes about a kid struggling with change in 'Looking Up'

Saint loves knights and gazing at the stars. She struggles with her small town becoming gentrified. She and a little boy who lives across the street unite to fight off developers.

Stephan is also author of the New York Times bestselling “Timmy Failure” series. The Santa Rosa artist also talked about his relationship with the late "Peanuts" creator Charles Schultz, his writing process and the deeper meaning of "Looking Up."

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel and it aired on the October 17, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

