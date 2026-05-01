Tshego LetsoaloMusic Director
Tshego Letsoalo is a South Africa-born music lover and Music Director at KALW Public Media. She is also the host of the Song Exploder Remix, which curates episodes of the popular Radiotopia podcast for an hour of radio, making KALW the first station in the country to air the program. During Tshego’s time at KALW, she has developed non-broadcast content to expand the digital reach for music programming, and interviewed a diverse lineup of artists including Kamasi Washington and former Supreme Sherri Payne, plus local acts like Shannon Shaw of Shannon and the Clams and Madeline Kenney.
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Cameron McCloud, of the Dallas, TX collective who won the 2026 Tiny Desk Contest, talks about the power of creative consistency and writing a new verse a day for a year.
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On this episode, we're doing a little appreciation of two Americana collaborators: Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman.
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On this episode, we're going full Beatlemania, featuring Paul McCartney and archived recordings of John Lennon.
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On this episode, we’re hearing from Aussie natives Courtney Barnett, Troye Sivan and Chet Faker.
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KALW Music asked some questions to a few of the bands playing at this year’s Mosswood Meltdown’s pre-party and after parties. And here’s what they had to say…
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It’s Pride Month, so we’re celebrating by hearing about songs written by Queer Queens, Brandi Carlile and Lucy Dacus.
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The Mercury Prize-winning artist spoke to KALW's Tshego Letsoalo ahead of his show in Berkeley.
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The poet and bandleader spoke to KALW Music's Tshego Letsoalo ahead of her performance at The Chapel in San Francisco.
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San Francisco’s favorite electronic dance music festival returns to Pier 80 September 26 and 27.
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“Dry Cleaning's always been a band that encourages everyone to bring whatever they want to the table”KALW’s Tshego Letsoalo spoke to Lewis Maynard and Nick Buxton from the UK spoken word band about their latest album “Secret Love” ahead of their stop at August Hall in San Francisco.