Tshego Letsoalo

Tshego LetsoaloDigital Content Manager/Music Editor
The writer, composer, and performer performs at the New Parish on Friday, September 29, 2023.
Dutch producer Benny Sings, talks to KALW Music ahead of the start of his US tour at The Independent in San Francisco.
KALW Music spoke to Tom McFarland, one half of the producer duo that makes up Jungle, ahead of the show at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Starting Sunday, August 27, host Sarah Cahill will broadcast key performances from the festival of contemporary orchestral music.
Celebrated pianist and host of KALW's Revolutions Per Minute Sarah Cahill recently played a Tiny Desk Concert at NPR's headquarters.
Celebrating the pop icon's 65th birthday with a look back at her early hits.
The French sextet performed in San Francisco ahead of their appearance at Outside Lands on Saturday, August 12.