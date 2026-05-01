Tshego Letsoalo is a South Africa-born music lover and Music Director at KALW Public Media. She is also the host of the Song Exploder Remix, which curates episodes of the popular Radiotopia podcast for an hour of radio, making KALW the first station in the country to air the program. During Tshego’s time at KALW, she has developed non-broadcast content to expand the digital reach for music programming, and interviewed a diverse lineup of artists including Kamasi Washington and former Supreme Sherri Payne, plus local acts like Shannon Shaw of Shannon and the Clams and Madeline Kenney.