Workers’ compensation provides benefits when you have a job-related injury or illness. Tonight, we discuss various workers’ compensation benefits, including medical treatment, temporary and permanent disability benefits, and supplemental job displacement benefits.

Just what is Workers Compensation, how does it work and how do you apply?

Tonight, YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by Rob Wyman, Certified Workers Compensation Law Specialist and former Workers Compensation Administrative Law Judge.

Questions for Jeff and his guest? Call us, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.