Privacy in the Digital Age: The Private Sector

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, Brent Turner, are joined by Bill Budington, Senior Staff Technologist, and Mario Trujillo, Senior Staff Attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation. For the past 35 years, the Electronic Frontier Foundation has been defending digital privacy, free speech, creativity and innovation, transparency and security -- long before most of us saw the link between technological innovation and the erosion of many of our liberties, imagining what the future could look like when we get things right.

A previous discussion included such issues as the search of your electronic devices at the border, use of surveillance to monitor your travel, or your purchases, and the implication of the digital age upon your First Amendment Rights.

Tonight's discussion looks to whether wearable devices such as Google glasses or hand held such as iPhone cameras or fixed devices such as Ring cameras, such technology can be misused to invade our most private moments, or to cross boundaries we would never invade in person. What are the laws and ethics of using such devices? When is it OK to implement this layer of technology for employers? Marketing? Credit? Government?

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.