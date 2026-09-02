Courtesy of the Labor and Employment section of the California Lawyers Association, we bring you Workplace investigations. Just what is a Workplace investigation and what typically triggers it?

Andrea Kelly Smethurst is an attorney who has been conducting independent workplace investigations for 25 years. She is based in the Bay Area. She speaks Spanish and regularly conducts investigations in which she interviews witnesses in Spanish.

Daphne Pierre Bishop is a seasoned workplace investigator and employment attorney with more than 20 years of experience advising and representing employers in a wide range of industries, including entertainment, tech, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

Both of tonight’s guests are on the faculty of the AWI Investigators training institute where they train others to conduct workplace investigations, and both serve on the Executive committee of the Labor and Employment Section of the California Lawyers Association.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.