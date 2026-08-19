What's Left: The Future of the Democratic Party

Democrat officeholders are facing challenges from within the party. Many of these challengers describe themselves as Democratic Socialists or progressives. Others point not to ideology, but to the longevity of the incumbent's political career and suggest the time has come for change.

One thing these insurgents share is the populist rhetoric that has taken over national Republican Party politics over the past 15 or so years.

Will this populist insurgency have the same success as did the Republican insurgency? Where does this leave the Democratic Party?

Where is the party headed?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden, joined by co-hosts election specialist Brent Turner,emmy-nominated legal and political analyst Dean Johnson, bring you former Democratic campaign operative and political operative Evan Barker, author of Nothing Left: Confessions of a Democratic Operative , former Chief White House ethics Lawyer Richard Painter, and attorney, political strategist, author, and Democratic Party activist Christine Pelosi.

Questions for Jeff, co-hosts Dean, Brent and their guests? Please call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.