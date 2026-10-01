Bay Area Politics: Follow the Money

San Francisco residents will be weighing in on 11 ballot measures in November, six charter amendments, four ordinances, and one regional measure. The Mayor is also pushing for three measures, Prop D, E and F, that as a package would give him greater power. If all three are passed, it would change department leadership, how measures get on the ballot, and expand the city administrator's authority over who the city contracts with. Directly and indirectly, Mayor Lurie is deeply invested in the outcome of this upcoming election.

So to better understand the state of San Francisco politics today and where we might be heading, we bring you a discussion we held at our live event space and in partnership with Mission Local.KALW’s Executive Producer Ben Trefny was in conversation with Mission Local’s Managing Editor and Columnist Joe Eskenazi and their data reporter Kelly Waldron.