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Crosscurrents

Bay Area Politics: Follow the Money

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published October 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
A picture of San Francisco City Hall
JaGa via
/
Wikimedia Commons
A picture of San Francisco City Hall

San Francisco residents will be weighing in on 11 ballot measures in November, six charter amendments, four ordinances, and one regional measure. The Mayor is also pushing for three measures, Prop D, E and F, that as a package would give him greater power. If all three are passed, it would change department leadership, how measures get on the ballot, and expand the city administrator's authority over who the city contracts with. Directly and indirectly, Mayor Lurie is deeply invested in the outcome of this upcoming election.

So to better understand the state of San Francisco politics today and where we might be heading, we bring you a discussion we held at our live event space and in partnership with Mission Local.KALW’s Executive Producer Ben Trefny was in conversation with Mission Local’s Managing Editor and Columnist Joe Eskenazi and their data reporter Kelly Waldron.
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Crosscurrents 2026 Elections2026 Midterm Elections — San FranciscoAll Elections Coverage from KALWKALW Live
Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on overseeing KALW's news and information content, and creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
See stories by Ben Trefny