Cryptocurrency Revisited.

There was the Wild West. Then, regulation much like securities regulation. Then a miserable year that saw the collapse of companies such as FTX. Then, by the end of 2023 and after a stormy period, Bitcoin and other digital currencies are rallying, with the conviction that crypto is here to stay.

Enter a presidential election where Trump had a pro-cryptocurrency platform -- while Harris chased the crypto vote. Weeks after the election, Bitcoin surged, it's price went over $100,000 for the first time.

In September, President Trump family's cryptocurrency started trading.

Today, capital is moving from cryptocurrency into Artificial intelligence.

Where are we within the cryptocurrency world. Just a frank discussion — YLR Host Jeff Hayden discusses cryptocurrency with Dean Johnson and Chris Eberle — a better conversation with YOU, so please join in. Call us at (415) 841-4134 or toll free at (866) 798-8255.