Encore Broadcast: The United States Supreme Court: What just Happened?

Three years ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, threw out New York’s Concealed Weapon Law – a law much like California’s – as violative of the Second Amendment, and threw out former President Biden’s student debt relief program.

We asked our experts: what’s next?

Two years ago, the court granted presidential immunities once-thought unthinkable, and found the Constitution's elections clause does not vest exclusive and independent authority in state legislatures to set the rules regarding federal elections..

Again, we asked our experts: what’s next?

Last year, The Supreme Court imposed serious limits upon the lower courts' ability to place injunctions with nationwide applications.

Needless to say, plenty to talk about the last few years

This year is also replete with activisim, politics, and a few surprises.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by celebrated trial lawyer, Jim Brosnahan, and newly retired attorney David Bigeleisen, to discuss this year's Supreme Court cases.

As this is an encore broadcast, we will not be accepting calls tonight. We return live next week, August 12, and once again will take your calls and answer your questions.