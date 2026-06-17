Primary Season Winding Down: YLR takes a look around

In Maine, an apparent swell of left-wing populism propelled a flawed candidate to the general election to challenge Susan Collins for the senate seat, with a platform largely devoted to challenging the President.

In Texas, a flawed candidate with a nod from the President handily defeated a respected incumbent senator to face a democratic challenger in the general election.

A swell of populism emerging here or there, the pendulum swings widen and the election cycle has shifted. Has the temperature dropped some? Have the divisions persisted?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by San Francisco Attorney David Uthman and by our expert on all things election, Brent Turner. Questions? Call (866) 798-8255.

