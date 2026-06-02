Question of the Bay: Do you think voting matters?

Susan Shain was walking around the Financial District when we caught up with her to ask about the election. She says she sent off her mail-in ballot a few weeks ago.

"Voting always matters," Shain said. "Primaries, generals, it doesn’t make any difference. It’s our agency, and it’s our opportunity to defend our democracy.”

Shain said she’d like to see people become more involved in the voting process.

“It’s our one avenue to have control and let our voices be heard," she continued.

Around Union Square, Justin Eber says he went in-person to register and vote early.

"I think for me personally, it feels like my vote matters more if it’s in a local election." Eber said. "And I think a lot of the times you see, like the results of local policy directly. Whereas when it comes to federal elections, sometimes you don’t necessarily feel as impacted or connected to that.”

Brian Ayres was walking down Montgomery Street. He says he’s especially interested in the governor's race which some are calling a “jungle primary”.

"I'm actually a Republican, so I voted Republican," Ayres said. "But my wife's Democrat. So, like, for the two of us, it was all about, you know, making sure the candidate that we wanted got in. Because there's so many options this year and it's, you know, crowded.”

Voters will have until 8 p.m. today to cast their ballots at in-person voting sites.

