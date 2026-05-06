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Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Bankruptcy Mythbusting

By Jeff Hayden
Published May 6, 2026 at 12:43 PM PDT

YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by our Bankruptcy Law Mythbuster, Attorney Shaye Larkin.

 True or false:    If you file bankruptcy, you will lose everything you own.

 True or false:    Filing bankruptcy will ruin your credit forever

 True or false:    Only losers file bankruptcy

 True or false:    You can only file bankruptcy once

 True or false:    Everyone will know you filed bankruptcy

There are many commonly held beliefs regarding bankruptcy law. Which are true?

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Bankruptcy Law Mythbuster, Attorney Shaye Larkin.

Call us with any Bankruptcy Law related questions, even if it's not what we're talking about presently, at (866) 798-8255.

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Your Legal Rights Law & Justice
Jeff Hayden
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