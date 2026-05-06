Bankruptcy Mythbusting

YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by our Bankruptcy Law Mythbuster, Attorney Shaye Larkin.

True or false: If you file bankruptcy, you will lose everything you own.

True or false: Filing bankruptcy will ruin your credit forever

True or false: Only losers file bankruptcy

True or false: You can only file bankruptcy once

True or false: Everyone will know you filed bankruptcy

There are many commonly held beliefs regarding bankruptcy law. Which are true?

Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Bankruptcy Law Mythbuster, Attorney Shaye Larkin.

Call us with any Bankruptcy Law related questions, even if it's not what we're talking about presently, at (866) 798-8255.

