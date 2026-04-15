What Is Dependency Law or Child Welfare Law?

The same or similar issues in a Dependency case — that children may be suffering "child abuse" or neglect — might also result in additional or alternative court cases in Family Court, Criminal Court and/or Probate Court, any of which can impact or sever the rights and the relationships between parent and child.

To help us sort through the various arenas where these issues may arise, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Kevin Thurber. Mr. Thurber was among the first California attorneys certified as specialists in Child Welfare Law.

Questions for Jeff and his guest? Please call, toll free, at (866) 708-8255.