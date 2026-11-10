What the midterm elections mean for the future of climate action

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing what the midterm election results could mean for climate action and policy.

Democrats made major gains in state legislatures across the country last Tuesday, flipping a dozen legislative chambers and gaining full control of state government in six states. In Texas and Georgia, Democrats retook the state House for the first time in more than two decades. In Arizona, they’ll control both legislative chambers for the first time in 60 years.

What do the historic midterm results mean for climate action?

Guest:

Caroline Spears, founder and director of Climate Cabinet

Resources:

Climate Colored Goggles: Wow, climate won absolutely everywhere

Inside Climate News: Democrats Seize Congress, Statehouses in Referendum on the Economy

The Guardian: How Democrats used the midterms to turn affordability concerns into ‘green populism’

