Media coverage of the midterms, the issues and where we go from here
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing media coverage of the midterm elections and the key races in Michigan, Texas, Iowa and Arizona.
Tens of millions of voters delivered a decisive rebuke to Donald Trump and his administration’s policies, including its systematic attacks on immigrant rights, the rising cost of living and healthcare, the war on Iran, and the corruption and abuses of power involving Trump, his family, and his administration.
How did the media cover the elections and issues that mattered to voters? How can the media do a better job of meeting this moment?
Guests:
Chris Lehmann, DC bureau chief for The Nation and author of The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream
Zach Despart, reporter with the ProPublica-Texas Tribune investigative unit
Steve Neavling, award-winning investigative reporter at Metro Times and creator of Motor City Muckraker
Jen Fifield, reporter at ProPublica
Resources:
The Nation: Scenes From a Democratic Earthquake in Iowa
Metro Times: Election worker told Democratic lawmaker he ‘gladly cancelled’ her vote for El-Sayed
ProPublica: How We're Covering the Midterms — and the Aftermath
AZ Mirror: The ‘trifecta’: Democrats declare victory in fight for control of Arizona Legislature
Texas Tribune: Texas Democrats won big with little-known underdogs. Here’s how they pulled it off.