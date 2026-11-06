Media coverage of the midterms, the issues and where we go from here

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing media coverage of the midterm elections and the key races in Michigan, Texas, Iowa and Arizona.

Tens of millions of voters delivered a decisive rebuke to Donald Trump and his administration’s policies, including its systematic attacks on immigrant rights, the rising cost of living and healthcare, the war on Iran, and the corruption and abuses of power involving Trump, his family, and his administration.

How did the media cover the elections and issues that mattered to voters? How can the media do a better job of meeting this moment?

Guests:

Chris Lehmann, DC bureau chief for The Nation and author of The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream

Zach Despart, reporter with the ProPublica-Texas Tribune investigative unit

Steve Neavling, award-winning investigative reporter at Metro Times and creator of Motor City Muckraker

Jen Fifield, reporter at ProPublica

Resources:

The Nation: Scenes From a Democratic Earthquake in Iowa

Metro Times: Election worker told Democratic lawmaker he ‘gladly cancelled’ her vote for El-Sayed

ProPublica: How We're Covering the Midterms — and the Aftermath

AZ Mirror: The ‘trifecta’: Democrats declare victory in fight for control of Arizona Legislature

Texas Tribune: Texas Democrats won big with little-known underdogs. Here’s how they pulled it off.

