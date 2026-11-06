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Your Call

Media coverage of the midterms, the issues and where we go from here

By Malihe Razazan
Published November 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM PST
Student journalists produced live coverage of the 2026 midterm elections in the USC Annenberg Media Center, including live blogs and special show edition. (Tina Liu / Daily Trojan)
Student journalists on election night in the USC Annenberg Media Center. (Tina Liu / Daily Trojan)

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing media coverage of the midterm elections and the key races in Michigan, Texas, Iowa and Arizona.

Tens of millions of voters delivered a decisive rebuke to Donald Trump and his administration’s policies, including its systematic attacks on immigrant rights, the rising cost of living and healthcare, the war on Iran, and the corruption and abuses of power involving Trump, his family, and his administration.

How did the media cover the elections and issues that mattered to voters? How can the media do a better job of meeting this moment?

Guests:

Chris LehmannDC bureau chief for The Nation and author of The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream

Zach Despart, reporter with the ProPublica-Texas Tribune investigative unit

Steve Neavling, award-winning investigative reporter at Metro Times and creator of Motor City Muckraker

Jen Fifield, reporter at ProPublica

Resources:

The Nation: Scenes From a Democratic Earthquake in Iowa

Metro Times: Election worker told Democratic lawmaker he ‘gladly cancelled’ her vote for El-Sayed

ProPublica: How We're Covering the Midterms — and the Aftermath

AZ Mirror: The ‘trifecta’: Democrats declare victory in fight for control of Arizona Legislature

Texas Tribune: Texas Democrats won big with little-known underdogs. Here’s how they pulled it off.

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Your Call 2026 Elections
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan