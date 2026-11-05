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Your Call
Your Call

What's next for Democrats following landslide midterm victories?

By Ethan Elkind,
Malihe Razazan
Published November 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about the election results and what they could mean for the direction of the country.

On Tuesday, voters delivered major defeats to Trump and the GOP in key House and Senate races, as well as state and local races. What do the outcomes reveal about the shift in the American political landscape and the priorities of voters?

Guest:

David Sirota, founder and editor of The Lever

Resources:

The Lever: This Is The Moment I Built The Lever For

The Lever: Democrats Won. Let’s Make Sure They Don’t F#*k It Up.

The Lever: Democrats Took Congress. Can Populists Make It Count?

The Lever: The Myth Of Red Texas Just Died

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Your Call 2026 Elections
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan