What's next for Democrats following landslide midterm victories?

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about the election results and what they could mean for the direction of the country.

On Tuesday, voters delivered major defeats to Trump and the GOP in key House and Senate races, as well as state and local races. What do the outcomes reveal about the shift in the American political landscape and the priorities of voters?

Guest:

David Sirota, founder and editor of The Lever

Resources:

The Lever: This Is The Moment I Built The Lever For

The Lever: Democrats Won. Let’s Make Sure They Don’t F#*k It Up.

The Lever: Democrats Took Congress. Can Populists Make It Count?

The Lever: The Myth Of Red Texas Just Died