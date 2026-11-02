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Your Call

What issues and races matter most to you this election?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published November 2, 2026 at 6:30 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we open the lines to find out how you are voting.

So much is at stake, including deepening inequality, the health care crisis, Trump's deadly and violent immigration policies, attacks on abortion rights, the climate crisis, and the Trump administration’s widespread corruption and abuse of power. What issues matter most to you? What races will you be watching on election night?

Guest:

David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, co-host of the Organized Money podcast, and author of Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power and Chain of Title: How Three Ordinary Americans Uncovered Wall Street’s Great Foreclosure Fraud

Resources:

The American Prospect: Adam Hamilton’s Moral Crusade

The New York Times: Meet the Megadonors Pumping $2 Billion Into the 2026 Midterms

The Guardian: Billionaire tax: how a union leader’s ‘crazy’ idea became the defining issue of California’s midterms

NPR: Here are the Senate races to watch ahead of Election Day

Tags
Your Call 2026 Elections
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar