Megadonors and dark money groups break election spending records

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our midterm coverage by looking at how super PACs and dark money are shaping races nationwide. More money has been spent in the midterms than any other election, even the 2024 presidential election, according to AdImpact.

Al Jazeera found that 50 donors and organizations have spent almost $3 billion. Sixty percent is going to Republicans and 30 percent is going to Democrats. The top three donors are Republican supporters: Elon Musk, Richard Uihlein, and Jeff Yass. The top Democratic donors are George Soros and Mike Bloomberg.

What will it take to remove big money from politics?

Guests:

David Meyers, director of editorial and media strategy for OpenSecrets

David Moore, investigative journalist and co-founder of Sludge

Resources:

The New York Times: The Least Transparent Midterm: How Dark Money Is Washing Over the 2026 Election

The Washington Post: Meet the Megadonors Pouring More Than $1.3 Billion Into the 2026 Election

OpenSecrets: Chart of the Week: Outside Spending in the General Election Has Been Concentrated in Key Senate Races

Sludge: Prop 4 Would Let California Cities Curb Big Money With Small Donations

Sludge: AI Money Floods State Fights Over Data Centers

Mission Local: BigMoneySF: How Mayor Lurie’s Efforts to Reshape City Hall Brought in a New Donor Class

CalMatters: Big Tech and Big Business Are Spending Millions to Block Progressives on the California Ballot

Brennan Center for Justice: Big Money Breaks Records, Boosts GOP: 5 Things to Know About the Midterms

The Guardian: Michael Bloomberg spends $80m on Democrats as Trump moves $400m to Republican candidates

Capital & Main: Big Oil’s Midterm Playbook: Spend Big, Say Little

