© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oakland Measure EE: Increasing the mayors power

KALW | By William Harris
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:23 AM PDT

Currently, the Oakland Mayor can only propose a city budget and has no authority to appoint department heads or veto city council.

If Measure EE passes, it will give the Mayor more power over the city administration as well as veto power over policies and budgets brought by the city council. The city council would need a supermajority in order to override any veto by the Mayor.

Measure EE has raised $375,000. It’s primarily funded by the California Nurses Association Initiative PAC, which contributed $250,000.

Supporters of the initiative, like Oakland Rising, say that giving the Mayor’s office more power will increase accountability. People in Oakland will now have someone to blame if things aren’t working.

However, opponents of the measure, like Americans for Opportunity, see the change as a power grab that could cost Oakland over $2 million to implement. No opposition funding has been disclosed.

So, to recap: A “yes” vote on Measure EE will mean amending the city charter to make the Mayor the city’s chief executive with veto power.

A “no” vote opposes changing the city charter.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines 2026 ElectionsElection Briefs
William Harris
William Harris is a 2027 Audio Academy Fellow
See stories by William Harris