Oakland Measure EE: Increasing the mayors power

Currently, the Oakland Mayor can only propose a city budget and has no authority to appoint department heads or veto city council.

If Measure EE passes, it will give the Mayor more power over the city administration as well as veto power over policies and budgets brought by the city council. The city council would need a supermajority in order to override any veto by the Mayor.

Measure EE has raised $375,000. It’s primarily funded by the California Nurses Association Initiative PAC, which contributed $250,000.

Supporters of the initiative, like Oakland Rising, say that giving the Mayor’s office more power will increase accountability. People in Oakland will now have someone to blame if things aren’t working.

However, opponents of the measure, like Americans for Opportunity, see the change as a power grab that could cost Oakland over $2 million to implement. No opposition funding has been disclosed.

So, to recap: A “yes” vote on Measure EE will mean amending the city charter to make the Mayor the city’s chief executive with veto power.

A “no” vote opposes changing the city charter.