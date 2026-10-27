© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call
Your Call

The ongoing fight to protect your vote from Trump interference

By Rose Aguilar
Published October 27, 2026 at 8:30 AM PDT
David Sachs/Photo by David Sachs / SEIU
/
Original filename # DMS_3503.JPG
David Sachs / SEIU

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the ongoing fight to stop the Trump administration from meddling in the midterm elections.

Guest:

Ben Hovland, senior fellow with the Center for American Progress Action Fund

Resources:

The Guardian: Court blocks bid by Trump DoJ to stop California from counting mail-in ballots

Democracy Docket: Democrats ask for immediate block on Trump’s election interference schemes

The New York Times: The New Worst-Case Scenario for Election Officials — Federal Interference

The Guardian: Trump administration asks Washington to set aside hundreds of ballots from suspected noncitizen voters

Kentucky Lantern: Trump’s DOJ to send election monitors to Kentucky’s two largest counties on Nov. 3

Anchorage Daily News: Alaska election officials ask federal judge to toss Trump-ordered Senate race lawsuit

Tags
Your Call 2026 Elections
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar