The ongoing fight to protect your vote from Trump interference

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the ongoing fight to stop the Trump administration from meddling in the midterm elections.

Guest:

Ben Hovland, senior fellow with the Center for American Progress Action Fund

Resources:

The Guardian: Court blocks bid by Trump DoJ to stop California from counting mail-in ballots

Democracy Docket: Democrats ask for immediate block on Trump’s election interference schemes

The New York Times: The New Worst-Case Scenario for Election Officials — Federal Interference

The Guardian: Trump administration asks Washington to set aside hundreds of ballots from suspected noncitizen voters

Kentucky Lantern: Trump’s DOJ to send election monitors to Kentucky’s two largest counties on Nov. 3

Anchorage Daily News: Alaska election officials ask federal judge to toss Trump-ordered Senate race lawsuit