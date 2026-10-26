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Your Call

How will the midterms shape climate policies?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call One Planet Series, we’re discussing the role of environmental voters in the midterm elections.

According to the Environmental Voter Project, 11.2 million environmentalists did not vote in the 2024 presidential election. What's being done to mobilize pro-climate voters? Where do candidates stand on climate? How will the midterms shape climate policy? And why isn't the climate crisis getting more attention in midterm media coverage?

Guests:

Nathaniel Stinnett, founder and executive director of the Environmental Voter Project

Marianne Lavelle, award-winning reporter for Inside Climate News

Dan Gearino, reporter for Inside Climate News

Resources:

League of Conservation Voters: House and Senate Climate Scorecards

The Guardian: US voters want more action on global heating. Why are Democrats and Republicans staying silent?

Inside Climate News: These State Elections Could Reshape Climate and Energy Policy

Inside Climate News: Watchdog Questions Zeldin’s Tour With Embattled GOP Candidates

Tags
Your Call 2026 Elections
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar