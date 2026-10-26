How will the midterms shape climate policies?

On this edition of Your Call One Planet Series, we’re discussing the role of environmental voters in the midterm elections.

According to the Environmental Voter Project, 11.2 million environmentalists did not vote in the 2024 presidential election. What's being done to mobilize pro-climate voters? Where do candidates stand on climate? How will the midterms shape climate policy? And why isn't the climate crisis getting more attention in midterm media coverage?

Guests:

Nathaniel Stinnett, founder and executive director of the Environmental Voter Project

Marianne Lavelle, award-winning reporter for Inside Climate News

Dan Gearino , reporter for Inside Climate News

Resources:

League of Conservation Voters: House and Senate Climate Scorecards

The Guardian: US voters want more action on global heating. Why are Democrats and Republicans staying silent?

Inside Climate News: These State Elections Could Reshape Climate and Energy Policy

Inside Climate News: Watchdog Questions Zeldin’s Tour With Embattled GOP Candidates