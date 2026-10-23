What we need to know about the high-stakes Texas senate race

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the Texas Senate race between Trump’s pick, Ken Paxton, and Democrat James Talarico.

Spending has reached $501 million, a record, with $367 million going to Paxton, and $133 million backing Talarico. The Texas Tribune reports that Elon Musk has poured nearly $190 million into Paxton's campaign.

Paxton still refuses to debate Talarico who recently took part in a CNN townhall. Why won't Paxton agree to a debate?

Given the national attention this race has attracted, how are the media covering what's at stake and what matters to Texas voters?

Guest:

Zach Despart, reporter with the ProPublica-Texas Tribune investigative unit, focusing on the intersection of business, politics and government

Resources:

ProPublica: Ken Paxton’s Security for Travel Cost Taxpayers Millions. Just 1 in 6 of His Trips Had a Stated Business Purpose.

The Texas Tribune: Ken Paxton omits rental income and mortgages from financial disclosures, obscuring his wealth

The Texas Tribune: How Texas Democrats and Republicans have shifted their campaign ad pitches throughout the midterms

The New York Times: Paxton Partied in Dubai With Fugitives Charged With Fraud, Lawsuit Says

ProPublica: Ken Paxton’s Anti-Abortion Influence Already Extended Beyond Texas. He Could Take It Further in the Senate.

The 19th: Tierra Walker died after she couldn’t get an abortion. Her family is suing Ken Paxton.

Reuters: Republicans bet Musk’s millions can rescue Texas' Paxton in US Senate race