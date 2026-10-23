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Your Call

What we need to know about the high-stakes Texas senate race

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the Texas Senate race between Trump’s pick, Ken Paxton, and Democrat James Talarico.

Spending has reached $501 million, a record, with $367 million going to Paxton, and $133 million backing Talarico. The Texas Tribune reports that Elon Musk has poured nearly $190 million into Paxton's campaign.

Paxton still refuses to debate Talarico who recently took part in a CNN townhall. Why won't Paxton agree to a debate?

Given the national attention this race has attracted, how are the media covering what's at stake and what matters to Texas voters?

Guest:

Zach Despart, reporter with the ProPublica-Texas Tribune investigative unit, focusing on the intersection of business, politics and government

Resources:

ProPublica: Ken Paxton’s Security for Travel Cost Taxpayers Millions. Just 1 in 6 of His Trips Had a Stated Business Purpose.

The Texas Tribune: Ken Paxton omits rental income and mortgages from financial disclosures, obscuring his wealth

The Texas Tribune: How Texas Democrats and Republicans have shifted their campaign ad pitches throughout the midterms

The New York Times: Paxton Partied in Dubai With Fugitives Charged With Fraud, Lawsuit Says

ProPublica: Ken Paxton’s Anti-Abortion Influence Already Extended Beyond Texas. He Could Take It Further in the Senate.

The 19th: Tierra Walker died after she couldn’t get an abortion. Her family is suing Ken Paxton.

Reuters: Republicans bet Musk’s millions can rescue Texas' Paxton in US Senate race

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Your Call 2026 Elections
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar