The ongoing fight to get big money out of politics

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing what it will take to get big money out of politics.

Since the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision 16 years ago, special interest groups, corporations, and billionaires have funneled millions into elections across the country, including a record-breaking $79.6 million in the California governor’s race, more than $100 million in Texas's Senate Republican primary, and nearly $33 million in Kentucky's House Republican primary. Google co-founder Sergey Brin has given at least $82 million to a Super Pac dedicated to blocking California's billionaire tax proposition, which will be on the ballot in November.

Hawaii’s Democratic Governor Josh Green recently signed a first in the nation bill to strip corporations of the power to spend money in elections, taking aim at Citizens United.

Guests:

Dave Levinthal, senior editor at NOTUS

Alex Kane, senior reporter at Jewish Currents

Matt Sledge, political reporter at The Intercept

Resources:

The American Prospect: Hawaii Just Found a Way to Keep Corporations Out of Politics

The Washington Post: Super PAC spending passes $200M, with some groups hiding their cause

The Intercept: Who’s Spending in Your Congressional Election? We Tracked the Front Groups Fueling the 2026 Midterms.

Americans for Tax Fairness: Billionaire Families Have Already Pumped $433 Million Into Political Campaigns

NPR: 4 charts show where money is going in the midterms – and who has the most cash

Brennan Center: Money in Politics Roundup – February 2026

Los Angeles Times: Record-setting outside money pouring into California governor’s race

