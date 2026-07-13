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State of the Bay

New AI Tool for Workers' Rights/Housing vs Local Control/Dog Surfing Championships

By Anne Harper
Published July 13, 2026 at 3:00 AM PDT

State of the Bay sits down with Gretchen Carlson to learn about a new AI tool, explores whether California's new housing laws override local control, and visits the dog surfing world championships.

Bay Brief: Gretchen Carlson tells us about her new AI tool that helps workers understand their rights before signing employment contracts.

Deep Dive: SF Planning Director Sarah Dennis Phillips and Policy Director David Garcia of the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley explore whether California's new housing laws override local control.

Culture Splash: Steve Drottar takes us to Pacifica for one of the Bay Area's beloved summer traditions, the World Dog Surfing Championships

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts and Anne Harper
Producers: Anne Harper and Heather Hughes

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State of the Bay San FranciscoHousing & Homelessness
Anne Harper
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