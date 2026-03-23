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State of the Bay
State of the Bay

Fallout from Cesar Chavez Allegations / Saikat Chakrabarti's Congressional Bid / SF's Iconic Film Spots

By Chris Nooney
Published March 23, 2026 at 6:30 AM PDT
Saikat Chakrabarti
Saikat Chakrabarti

State of the Bay delves into the fallout from the Cesar Chavez allegations, sits down with Saikat Chakrabarti to discuss his Congressional bid and takes a tour through SF's iconic film spots.

Bay Brief: Gabe Greschler, politics reporter for the San Francisco Standard, joins us to discuss the Cesar Chavez allegations and how state and local leaders are responding.

Deep Dive: We continue our series with candidates for Nancy Pelosi’s Congressional seat. We sit down with Saikat Chakrabarti as he makes his case to go to Washington.

Culture Splash: We take a mini cinematic tour of San Francisco with Bay Area journalist and best-selling author Erin Carlson.

Plus, this week's News Quiz!

Hosts: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind
Producers: Chris Nooney, Katie Colley

Tags
State of the Bay Politics & Government
Chris Nooney
See stories by Chris Nooney