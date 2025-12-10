© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
SFUSD finances improving, but major cuts are coming

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published December 10, 2025 at 1:31 PM PST
San Francisco Unified's administrative offices at 555 Franklin Street in San Francisco.
Julia Haney
/
KALW News
San Francisco Unified's administrative offices at 555 Franklin Street in San Francisco.

This month, San Francisco's school board has to figure out where to cut $100 million from the budget. It's discussing losing security guards and school counselors.

Last week, the district announced it anticipates a “positive” certification from the state by next year. This would mean it could operate without state oversight. The district’s budget is marked “qualified” right now, which is a step in the right direction.

But there are still plenty of challenges ahead. The teacher’s union and SFUSD are at an impasse in their negotiations (teachers voted to approve a strike last week). And looming budget cuts have everyone on edge.

"I want to acknowledge that you are facing difficult decisions," Sunset Elementary parent Rocio Pearce said in public comment. "But cutting school social workers will cause lasting harm and runs counter to SFUSD's values."

She pointed to a recent tragedy the Sunset Elementary experienced.

" Our social worker has served our community for decades. He knows every child by name," Pearce said. "He's irreplaceable."

"At the end of the day, we do need to make these painful cuts," said Superintendent Maria Su. "However, we can't do it with a sledgehammer. We have to do it together."

SFUSD cites declining enrollment, expiration of one-time funds, and continued deficit spending as financial hurdles.
Bay Area Headlines San Francisco Unified School DistrictSan Francisco Board of EducationEducation
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
