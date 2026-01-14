Outcry continues over proposed SFUSD budget cuts

This weekend, school leaders got more details about their budgets for next year — but many said the plan looked a lot like the one the board rejected in December.

At the Jan. 13 school board meeting, Matt Alexander said he had received "countless calls and messages" from concerned educators. He asked Superintendent Dr. Maria Su, "What did you take as the message from that 7-0 vote and how did it adjust the staffing models to schools?"

Su said the December vote did put her in a tough spot to explain to California’s Department of Education that the district is still on track fiscally, but that the plans are different. For example, the district was able to find money to fund school social workers, roles which were initially on the chopping block.

Su says she is advocating at the state level to help change the way it calculates funding, including asking that it provide funds based on enrollment rather than daily attendance.