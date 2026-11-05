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Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Retired Oakland librarian and author Dorothy Lazard

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published November 5, 2026 at 7:44 AM PST
Retired Oakland librarian and author Dorothy Lazard
Photo Provided by Dorothy Lazard
Retired Oakland librarian and author Dorothy Lazard

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with retired Oakland librarian and author Dorothy Lazard. Dorothy’s latest book is “Behind the Desk at the Main: A Librarian’s Memoir.” In it, she gives readers insight into what it’s like working at the Oakland Main Public Library, but also addresses other economic and political issues affecting librarians. Also, mark your calendars because Jeneé will be in conversation with Dorothy at Pegasus Books in Downtown Berkeley on Wednesday, November 11.

"Skate the Town" event flyer
Photo courtesy of The Henry J.
"Skate the Town" event flyer

Skate the Town
Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts
November 22
There are two skating sessions for people to skate and groove to music. One is Family Skate night. That’s for all ages, so you can bring the kids. The other is only for the grown folks ages 18 and up. Earlier this year, the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts reopened its doors after being closed for two decades. Host Jeneé Darden interviewed the center’s CEO, Terri Trotter.

"Host Jeneé Darden in conversation with retired Oakland librarian and author Dorothy Lazard" event flyer
Pegasus Books
"Host Jeneé Darden in conversation with retired Oakland librarian and author Dorothy Lazard" event flyer

"Behind the Desk at the Main: A Librarian's Memoir" conversation
Pegasus Books in Downtown Berkeley
November 11
In Dorothy's book, she writes about working at the Oakland Main Public Library, and she give us a behind-the-scenes look at a librarian’s day-to-day life. She also puts a spotlight on the challenges librarians face, such as book bans.

"Black Film: Unscreened & Unstreamed" event flyer
Photo Provided by Cheryl Fabio
"Black Film: Unscreened & Unstreamed" event flyer

Black Film: Unscreened & Unstreamed
Oakstop
Every other Thursday
These film screenings celebrate Black cinema. At their next event, they’ll show two documentaries. The first is called “Gioncarlo Valentine: Exposures.” This documentary looks at the work of Gioncarlo, a Black photographer who captures intimate images of everyday people. The other film "Through the Night” examines the emotional and financial difficulties of caregiving in America’s current economy. Their next event is on November 19.

Join Jeneé's conversation with Dorothy at Pegasus Books in Downtown Berkeley on Wednesday November 11.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
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Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel