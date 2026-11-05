Sights + Sounds Picks: Retired Oakland librarian and author Dorothy Lazard

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with retired Oakland librarian and author Dorothy Lazard. Dorothy’s latest book is “Behind the Desk at the Main: A Librarian’s Memoir.” In it, she gives readers insight into what it’s like working at the Oakland Main Public Library, but also addresses other economic and political issues affecting librarians. Also, mark your calendars because Jeneé will be in conversation with Dorothy at Pegasus Books in Downtown Berkeley on Wednesday, November 11.

Photo courtesy of The Henry J. "Skate the Town" event flyer

“ Skate the Town ”

Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts

November 22

There are two skating sessions for people to skate and groove to music. One is Family Skate night. That’s for all ages, so you can bring the kids. The other is only for the grown folks ages 18 and up. Earlier this year, the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts reopened its doors after being closed for two decades. Host Jeneé Darden interviewed the center’s CEO, Terri Trotter.

Pegasus Books "Host Jeneé Darden in conversation with retired Oakland librarian and author Dorothy Lazard" event flyer

"Behind the Desk at the Main: A Librarian's Memoir" conversation

Pegasus Books in Downtown Berkeley

November 11

In Dorothy's book, she writes about working at the Oakland Main Public Library, and she give us a behind-the-scenes look at a librarian’s day-to-day life. She also puts a spotlight on the challenges librarians face, such as book bans.

Photo Provided by Cheryl Fabio "Black Film: Unscreened & Unstreamed" event flyer

“ Black Film: Unscreened & Unstreamed ”

Oakstop

Every other Thursday

These film screenings celebrate Black cinema. At their next event, they’ll show two documentaries. The first is called “Gioncarlo Valentine: Exposures.” This documentary looks at the work of Gioncarlo, a Black photographer who captures intimate images of everyday people. The other film "Through the Night” examines the emotional and financial difficulties of caregiving in America’s current economy. Their next event is on November 19.

Join Jeneé's conversation with Dorothy at Pegasus Books in Downtown Berkeley on Wednesday November 11.