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Sights + Sounds

The future of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts after being closed for two decades

By Jeneé Darden
Published July 22, 2026 at 6:53 PM PDT
Terri Trotter, CEO of the Henry J Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland
Photo Provided by Madeline Deitrick
Terri Trotter, CEO of the Henry J Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland

An Oakland entertainment venue has, in a way, been reborn. In 2005, the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts closed for two decades . If you’re a long time Oakland resident, you likely went to Henry J. Kaiser Center for high school graduations, concerts and rallies. Renowned people have been on the venue’s stage including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Tina Turner and the Grateful Dead. Since it’s reopening this January, after a $100 million renovation, the center hasn’t missed a beat with the big names. Former Vice President Kamala Harris and comedian Jamie Foxx were on this year’s events calendar.

Terri Trotter is the CEO of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts. She and Host Jeneé Darden talk about the future plans for the historic venue.

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Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden