The future of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts after being closed for two decades

An Oakland entertainment venue has, in a way, been reborn. In 2005, the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts closed for two decades . If you’re a long time Oakland resident, you likely went to Henry J. Kaiser Center for high school graduations, concerts and rallies. Renowned people have been on the venue’s stage including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Tina Turner and the Grateful Dead. Since it’s reopening this January, after a $100 million renovation, the center hasn’t missed a beat with the big names. Former Vice President Kamala Harris and comedian Jamie Foxx were on this year’s events calendar.

Terri Trotter is the CEO of the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts. She and Host Jeneé Darden talk about the future plans for the historic venue.