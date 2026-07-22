BART celebrated their first ever prom

Recently, two journalists from our station made Bay Area history by becoming royalty. Reporter Wendy Reyes and “Sights + Sounds” Producer Porfirio Rangel were crowned king and queen at the first ever BART Prom. Their creative, prom-proposal video won them the honor. More than 1,200 people attended the sold-out ‘80s-themed party, and danced under the Rockridge BART Station rails. This is part of a list of fun events BART has organized to increase their ridership. Alicia Trost is BART’s chief communications officer. Jeneé spoke with her and 2026 BART Prom King Porfirio Rangel.