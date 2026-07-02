Sights + Sounds Picks: Chapter 510 Co-Founder Janet Heller

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with poet Janet Heller. Janet is a co-founder of Chapter 510. It’s a writing center in Oakland that provides an empowering learning space for youth. The organization has published over 100 works by young writers. Their latest book is “When The Stars Bloom in Oakland: An Anthology of Poems by Fourth Graders.” Jeneé interviewed some of the fourth graders featured in the anthology.

Zepheus The city of Emeryville

Good to Eat

Emeryville

This is a women, queer and immigrants-owned restaurant that gives their own twist to Taiwanese cuisine. They serve dishes such as fried chicken wings with pineapple chili sauce, BBQ tofu, eggplant noodles and other yummy food. But just a head’s up, their menu changes every season.

Sarah Rich Inside the space of Local Economy

Local Economy

North Oakland

They have events such as worldbuilding game sessions, writing workshops and author readings. Inside the space, there’s coffee from El Salvador, and you can purchase items from local vendors. Local Economy says they’re trying to be a resilience hub, which Host Jeneé Darden understands is a space or facility that serves and supports the community, shares resources, reduces pollution and enhances quality of life.

Photo by Christine Cueto. Courtesy of Oakland Museum of California Installation view, Mildred Howard: Poetics of Memory, Oakland Museum of California, June 12–October 18, 2026