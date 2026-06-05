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Sights + Sounds

Young Oakland poets share their work from 'When the Stars Bloom in Oakland: An Anthology of Poems by Fourth Graders'

By Jeneé Darden
Published June 5, 2026 at 10:52 AM PDT
(L-R) Oakland Youth poets Koiyuwu Zazaboi, Iliana Tapia, and Kobe Richardson
Jeneé Darden
(L-R) Oakland Youth poets Koiyuwu Zazaboi, Iliana Tapia, and Kobe Richardson

Here at “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden” we like to highlight our young local artists too. The writing center Chapter 510 provides an empowering learning space for young people. For a decade, Chapter 510 has served more than 6,500 students, The org centers young Black, brown and queer voices. Their latest book is “When the Stars Bloom in Oakland: An Anthology of Poems by Fourth Graders.” The “Sights + Sounds” team met several of the young poets from the anthology during a literary festival at La Escuelita Elementary School in Oakland.

This bonus episode of "The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden" was produced by Porfirio Rangel

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Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden