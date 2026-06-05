Young Oakland poets share their work from 'When the Stars Bloom in Oakland: An Anthology of Poems by Fourth Graders'

Here at “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden” we like to highlight our young local artists too. The writing center Chapter 510 provides an empowering learning space for young people. For a decade, Chapter 510 has served more than 6,500 students, The org centers young Black, brown and queer voices. Their latest book is “When the Stars Bloom in Oakland: An Anthology of Poems by Fourth Graders.” The “Sights + Sounds” team met several of the young poets from the anthology during a literary festival at La Escuelita Elementary School in Oakland.

This bonus episode of "The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden" was produced by Porfirio Rangel